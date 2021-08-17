Steel Couplings Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The worldwide market for Steel Couplings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Steel Couplings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson Industrial

John Crane

Altra

Siemens

Mayr

KTR

Industrial Clutch Parts (ICP)

Daido Precision

VOITH

Nakamura Jico

Taier

ZPMC

Dandong Colossus

Deyang Lida

Wuxi Driveshafts

Unique Transmission Private Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rigid Coupling

Flexible Coupling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Construction

Transportation

Other

