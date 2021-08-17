Travel Bags Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – VIP Industries , VF Corporation , Samsonite , Rimowa , Louis Vuitton , Dapai and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global market size of Travel Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Travel Bags in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Travel Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Travel Bags market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Travel Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
GetFree sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3556374-global-trav…
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Travel Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Travel Bags include
VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Samsonite
Rimowa
Louis Vuitton
Dapai
Adidas
Nike
Winpard
OIWAS
WENGER
Samsonite
LI-NING
AmericanTourister
Caarany
Ace
Toread
NEWCOMER
KipLing
OZARK
HIGHLAND
Diplomat
NIKKO
Crown
Market Size Split by Type
Backpacks
Suitcases or Trolley Bags
Duffle Bags
Market Size Split by Application
Men
Women
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3556374-global-travel-bags…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Travel Bags Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Backpacks
1.4.3 Suitcases or Trolley Bags
1.4.4 Duffle Bags
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
https://www.openpr.com/news/1418613/Travel-Bags-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-VIP-Industries-VF-Corporation-Samsonite-Rimowa-Louis-Vuitton-Dapai-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
11 Company Profiles
11.1 VIP Industries
11.1.1 VIP Industries Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.1.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 VF Corporation
11.2.1 VF Corporation Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.2.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Samsonite
11.3.1 Samsonite Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.3.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Rimowa
11.4.1 Rimowa Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.4.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Louis Vuitton
11.5.1 Louis Vuitton Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.5.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Dapai
11.6.1 Dapai Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.6.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Adidas
11.7.1 Adidas Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.7.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Nike
11.8.1 Nike Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Bags
11.8.4 Travel Bags Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)