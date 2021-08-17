U.S. Gluten Free Chocolate Market Production and Consumption Analysis, Brands Statistics and Overview by Top Manufacturers 2022

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and similar varieties which causes allergic reactions in certain people. Pure chocolate is gluten-free, but chocolate bars contain a variety of ingredients and might be contaminated with gluten during the manufacturing procedure. Gluten-free chocolate refers to chocolate products that contain less than 20 parts per million or no gluten at all. As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), the US Gluten-free Chocolate Market has expanded rapidly in the last couple of years and is likely to showcase upward growth trend over the forecast period which ends in 2022. MRFR asserts that the sales of gluten-free chocolates are anticipated to grow more than 5% annually post the year 2022.

The US gluten-free Chocolate Market is largely driven by a favorable opinion of gluten-free food items. Consumer perceives gluten-free products to be healthy and beneficial as compared to gluten-containing counterparts. Gluten-free products are increasingly entering into the mainstream in the US where a majority of consumers put greater emphasis on health. Much like veganism, the trend of gluten-free is increasingly percolating into the lifestyles of most Americans which will help the US gluten-free chocolate market expand in size.

An increasing number of celiac patients is one of the preliminary factors driving the growth of the US gluten-free chocolate market. The National Institutes of Health classifies celiac disease as a common disease that affects a lot of Americans. People with celiac disease are the core gluten-free chocolate consumers although a large number of health-conscious consumers are also opting for gluten-free chocolates.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1704

To align with the emerging trend of gluten-free, manufacturers are endeavoring to formulate gluten-free products. Manufacturers are progressively foraying into the gluten-free arena and manufacturing gluten-free chocolate. In an environment where food labels are very crucial, gluten-free certification gives retailers and manufacturers a distinct commercial advantage in a competitive market.

There have been incredible improvements in gluten-free foods. Introduction of new and innovative flavors in gluten-free chocolates fosters the growth of the US gluten-free chocolates. Besides, rigorous marketing efforts and improved distribution channel also stimulate the growth of the US gluten-free chocolate market.

The gluten-free market space is expanding rapidly as more and more people are being diagnosed with celiac disease. The US has a large number of exclusive gluten-free shops where diverse gluten-free products are available. Also, gluten-free chocolates are readily accessible in the US in local retail shops. Easy availability supports the growth of the US gluten-free chocolate market. However, gluten-free chocolates are more expensive than the standard variety which might restrain the growth of the US gluten-free chocolate market. Also, gluten-free chocolates do not have the authentic taste of chocolate which also limits the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The US gluten-free chocolate market has been segmented based on type, form, and source.

By type, the US gluten-free chocolate market has been segmented into dark, milk, white, and others.

By form, the US gluten-free chocolate market has been segmented into bars, energy bars, discs, and others.

By source, the US gluten-free chocolate market has been segmented into nuts, dry fruits, chia seed, quinoa, and others.

Access Full Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/u-s-gluten-free-chocolate-market-1704

Competitive Landscape:

NibMor Daly Dose, Schar, Endangered Species, Stivii, NuGo, Taza chocolate, Alter Eco, Raw Revolution, and EnviroKidz is the remarkable players in the US gluten-free chocolate market.

Reasons to buy:

This report includes in-depth study analysis of gluten-free chocolate market

It covers market segmentation by type, form, and source

It helps in identifying U.S. major suppliers and understand consumption patterns

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for gluten-free chocolate and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments

In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report

The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources