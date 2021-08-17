Urine Cytology Market Size, Trends Professional Growth Scenario and Technology Report 2019

Market Outlook

Urine cytology examination is used as a diagnostic measure in the diagnosis of cancer and urinary tract infection. This test is one of the most important diagnostic tools for the patients with unexplained blood in the urine, burning during urination, and pain during urination.

According to cancer research U.K in 2012, 14.1 million of new cancer cases were registered globally which is increasing continuously. Due to the deteriorating lifestyle, smoking, and alcoholism are responsible for increasing prevalence of cancer.

The global urine cytology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global urine cytology market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, and end user.

On the basis of product, market is segmented into urine cytology instrument, urine cytology kit, and others. Product is further segmented into automated, and manual instrument.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into urinary infection, inflammatory disease, cancer, and others. Cancer is further segmented into kidney, bladder, ureter, and urethra.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others.

Major Players in Urine Cytology Market

Some of the key players in the global market are ThermoFischer Scientific (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Sigma- Aldrich (U.S.), Severn Biotech Limited (U.K), Bio-Techne (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and others.

Regional Analysis

In the Americas, rising prevalence of various types of allergies, arthritis, tendinitis, and others, and rising demand for corticosteroid injection in the U.S. are key driver for the growth of the market. According to survey of National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (CDC) in the U.S. every year 7 out of 10 individuals die due to chronic diseases and 86% of healthcare costs in the country.

Europe is the second largest market for urine cytology owing to the rising prevalence of cancer in European countries and availability of funds for research and development activities.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1 Report Prologue

Chapter 2 Market Introduction

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

Chapter 5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

…Continued

