World Aesthetics Market Top Key Players Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Aesthetics Market Scenario:

Aesthetics is the branch of theory concerned with the nature and valuation for craftsmanship or art, excellence, beauty and good taste. Medical aesthetics carries this philosophy to improve cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions such as scars, wrinkles, moles, excess fat, unwanted hair, skin discoloration etc. The advent of techniques such as laser removal of tattoos, pigmented and vascular lesions and hair kicked off the field. The next market upheaval occurred by the use of bovine collagen to plump wrinkles and development of BOTOX, from Allergan. Thus product development was and remains the hallmark of global aesthetics market.

The market constraints on the global aesthetics market are complication and side effects during surgery, strict regulatory barriers in developing countries and the high cost of various aesthetics procedures.

Market Players of Global Aesthetics Industry:

Galderma

Allergan

Merz Pharma

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Integra Lifesciences

Sanofi

Sinclair etc.

Aesthetics Market Segments:

The Global Aesthetics Market is segmented on the basis of products, treatment and application. Based on the products, the market has been segmented as implants, injectable’s and energy based device. On the basis of treatment the market has been segmented as phototherapy, treatments, chemical peels, liposuction, laser resurfacing. Similarly, on the basis of application the market has been classified as body shaping / skin tightening, sub-dermal skin treatment, epidermal skin/hair treatment.

Aesthetics Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America commands the largest market share due to well-developed economy and initiatives taken to promote aesthetics in the region. North America market holds a market of US$ 4,686.6 million in 2016. However Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. On the other hand factors such as high cost of aesthetics and low per capita income is restricting the market growth in the Middle East & African region, while Asia-Pacific countries are expected to be the fastest growing region in the near future

