2018-2025 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast

Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Industry

This report studies the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that provide services for improving the accuracy, integrity and availability of basic SBAS signals.

SBAS assist existing global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) by improving their performance and compensating their drawbacks. They provide accuracy, integrity, reliability, and availability. Higher performance of GNSS assures aircrafts better flight navigation, furthering utmost travel safety. Due to this, SBAS are classified as primary navigation equipment, thus propelling the market. Many countries have launched their own SBAS to increase aviation-safety.

Over the past few years, Satellite Based Augmentation Systems have evolved rapidly. Evidently, the prominent players (mentioned above) are their driving force and bring about technological innovations to enhance their performance.

Accrediting the seminal work of key vendors and market traction, SBAS display multiple prospects worldwide. ‘Market Research Future’ recently published a report, according to which the global satellite based augmentation systems market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5% during 2018 to 2023.

The increase in airport development and modernization projects is the key driver for the growth of this market. The recent growth in air traffic, both passenger, and cargo has resulted in the expansion and modernization of existing airports. The expansion and modernization of existing airports are expected to bolster the demand for an effective satellite-based augmentation system, which will aid in managing traffic and aircraft movement.

Other driving factors of the SBAS industry are higher demand for efficient systems to improve aviation security coupled with expansion across airports and ATC infrastructure. Simultaneously, renovation of airports worldwide along with the bootstrapping of systems has escorted the SBAS market in ascending further. Governmental initiatives & investments also foster market growth.

Satellite based augmentation systems also widen the scope of GNSS in geodetic engineering, precision farming, and on road vehicle fleet management. This extended area of application provides impetus to the demand for SBAS, raising the market size.

Upcoming trends such as the growing implementation of satellite-based navigation system are rapidly gaining popularity as they help to shorten the route taken by aircrafts. A satellite-based navigation system uses GPS technology to shorten routes and allows aircrafts to fly closer together with greater safety margins. Advantages like high fuel savings, fewer traffic delays, and its ability to reduce the flight time are envisaged to result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market size was 480 million US$ and it is expected to reach 710 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Raytheon Company

Mitsubishi

Thales

Airbus

SES

Space Systems Loral

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WAAS

EGNOS

MSAS

GAGAN

SDCM

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Maritime

Road & Rail

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Manufacturers

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players

Some points from table of content:

Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

1.1 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market by Type

1.3.1 WAAS

1.3.2 EGNOS

1.3.3 MSAS

1.3.4 GAGAN

1.3.5 SDCM

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Aviation

1.4.2 Maritime

1.4.3 Road & Rail

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Raytheon Company

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Mitsubishi

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Thales

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Airbus

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SES

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Space Systems Loral

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)

5 United States Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

