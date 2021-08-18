2019-2024 Global Special Steel Market Share Forecast Report

We can change the organizational structure of the steel by adding one or several alloy elements into carbon steel. And the steel can have a variety of special performance.

Special steel refers to steel produced using special techniques, with special characteristics and special purposes. Categorized by shape, special steel includes bar steel, plates, strip steel, tube steel and wire steel.

Scope of the Global Special Steel Market Report

This report focuses on the Special Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Special Steel industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 17.25% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Special Steel industry.

Second, the sales of Special Steel increased from 191857 K MT in 2012 to 202530 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 1.38%.

Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 62.11% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 16.92% and 12.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Special Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 240300 million US$ in 2024, from 208500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Special Steel Market Segment by Manufacturers

NSSMC

POSCO

JFE

Gerdau

Citic Pacific

ThyssenKrupp AG

TISCO

Aperam

Outokumpu

Dongbei Special Steel

Nanjing Steel

Voestalpine

Hyundai

AK Steel

Baosteel

DAIDO Steel

SSAB

Sandvik

HBIS

Sanyo

Ovako

Xining Special Steel

Shagang Group

Aichi Steel

Nippon Koshuha

Timken Steel

Global Special Steel Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Special Steel Market Segment by Type

Structural Steel

Tool Steel and Die Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Global Special Steel Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Machine Manufacturing

Petrochemicals & Energy Industry

Some of the Points cover in Global Special Steel Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Special Steel Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Special Steel Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Special Steel Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Special Steel Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Special Steel Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Special Steel Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Special Steel Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

