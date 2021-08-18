AC AND DC SOLAR WATER PUMPS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
Solar water pumps can supply water to locations which are beyond the reach of power lines. Commonly, such places relied on human or animal power or on diesel engines for their water supply.
The Solar Water Pumps market was valued at 822 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach 1892 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1560 million by 2023, from US$ 820 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AC and DC Solar Water Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
DC Surface Suction
AC Submersible
DC Submersible
AC Surface Pumps
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Agriculture
Drinking Water
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3491117-global-ac-and-dc-solar-water-pumps-market-growth-2018-2023
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ADA (China)
Hanergy (China)
Symtech Solar (USA)
Dankoff Solar (USA)
Solar Power & Pump (USA)
MNE (China)
Greenmax Technology (India)
JNTech (China)
JISL (India)
Tata Power Solar (India)
Grundfos (Denmark)
Lorentz (Germany)
Shakti Pumps (India)
CRI Group (India)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Segment by Type
2.2.1 DC Surface Suction
2.2.2 AC Submersible
2.2.3 DC Submersible
2.2.4 AC Surface Pumps
2.3 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Segment by Application
2.4.1 Agriculture
2.4.2 Drinking Water
2.4.3 Others
2.5 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Players
3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ADA (China)
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.1.3 ADA (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ADA (China) News
12.2 Hanergy (China)
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.2.3 Hanergy (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hanergy (China) News
12.3 Symtech Solar (USA)
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.3.3 Symtech Solar (USA) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Symtech Solar (USA) News
12.4 Dankoff Solar (USA)
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.4.3 Dankoff Solar (USA) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Dankoff Solar (USA) News
12.5 Solar Power & Pump (USA)
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.5.3 Solar Power & Pump (USA) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Solar Power & Pump (USA) News
12.6 MNE (China)
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.6.3 MNE (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 MNE (China) News
12.7 Greenmax Technology (India)
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.7.3 Greenmax Technology (India) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Greenmax Technology (India) News
12.8 JNTech (China)
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.8.3 JNTech (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 JNTech (China) News
12.9 JISL (India)
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.9.3 JISL (India) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 JISL (India) News
12.10 Tata Power Solar (India)
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered
12.10.3 Tata Power Solar (India) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3491117-global-ac-and-dc-solar-water-pumps-market-growth-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com