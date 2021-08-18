Adhesive Tester Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

Adhesive Tester Market: Overview

Adhesion is a process widely used across all industry verticals as they involve the binding of two different materials. Adhesive testers are used for testing adhesion properties of the materials. This checking is now becoming one of the key functions in building a new product across different industries. From past few years, increasing production, manufacturing, and construction activities at the global level is one of the prime factors fuelling the need for using adhesive testers in different application areas.

Adhesion tester is used for measuring the force required to detach a coating from a material. Adhesion tester also known as a peel tester or pull-off adhesion tester. The adhesion tester is known for its capability as this adhesion tester applies a force for evaluating the strength of the coating’s bond. The manufacturers are facing an increasing need for improving quality and performance of their adhesive tester due to changing end-user requirements as the properties of materials to be bound changing. The addition of technological parameters such as USB interface, display units, software for managing the adhesive tester operations is also provided as an advancement in products. In addition to this, features of adhesive testers such as internal memory, data transferability, and others are increasing the popularity of adhesive tester devices and fuelling the growth of market.

Adhesive Tester Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing adoption of adhesive tester across different industry verticals for maintaining the quality of their products and for improving the durability and reliability of their products is one of the prime factors fuelling the market growth significantly. International standards are available for adhesive testers to maintain uniqueness at a global level such as ISO 4587, ISO 8501, ASTM D3165, ASTM D904, and others are some of these standards. In addition to this, the adhesive testers are available in a digital form which can measure adhesion of coatings to metal, wood, concrete & other substrates. Also, the rugged nature of adhesive tester makes them easy to use and long-lasting devices. The factors mentioned above are some of the prime factors driving the growth of market significantly. The application of adhesive tester is also increasing in the product development process in the paint, automotive, and other industry verticals which is driving the market growth significantly. On the other hand, less adoption rate and high prices of the adhesive tester are some of the key challenges affecting the growth of the market.

Adhesive Tester Market: Segmentation

The global adhesive tester market is segmented on the basis of tester type and application.

Segmentation Based on Type:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into automatic adhesive tester and manual adhesive tester and accessories.

Segmentation Based on Application:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aerospace, building, automotive, energy, and others.

Adhesive Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the manufacturer of adhesive tester includes Labthink, PCE Deutschland GmbH, AMETEK.Inc., Elcometer Limited, Mecmesin Ltd., Defelsko Corporation., ADMET, Inc., Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., Caltech Engineering Services, Presto Stantest Pvt. Ltd, and others. These manufacturers of adhesive testers are performing constant innovations and undergoing advancements in their products to sustain in market. In addition to this, the adhesive tester manufacturers are offering manual and digital adhesive tester in rugged format to improve performance of these devices.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Adhesive Tester Market: Region-wise Outlook

Increasing focus of industries in maintaining quality of their products along with durability is one of the prime factors fuelling the growth of adhesive tester market. Considering demand for adhesive testers, North America region expected to dominate the market due to increasing adoption of digital adhesive testers in this region followed by Europe. The demand for adhesive testers in Europe is driven by increasing advancements in these testers resulting into time reduction and improved reliability on results. Demand for adhesive tester in APEJ region is expected to witness significant growth rate over forecast period due to rapid industrialization fuelling the adoption of these tester. On the other hand, MEA region is expected to witness moderate growth rate as compared to other regions due to less adoption rate for adhesive tester in this region