African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

African Horse Sickness (AHS) is an acute or mild infection which is non-contagious disease, primarily affecting equine species. The disease is spread by a virus African Horse Sickness Virus (AFSV). African Horse Sickness can cause a mortality rate as high as 95 percent in horses, which are most susceptible to the disease, while mules are less likely, and donkeys are exceptions to African Horse Sickness Disease. A preventive method for African horse sickness treatment is good vaccination program, apart from a good nutritional program and regular deworming which forms an integral part of horse health. Prevention programs are an efficient method and cost effective way to prevent common infectious diseases in a horse.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/14120

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Segmentation

African horse sickness disease is found in four clinical forms and the diagnosis and disease symptoms varied from one form to another. On the basis of various clinical forms of the disease, we can segment the market into the following:

Pulmonary Form or “Dunkop”

Cardiac Form or “Dikkop”

Mixed Form

Horse Sickness Fever

On the basis of diagnosis of the disease and prevention strategies, we can segment the African horse sickness market into:

Diagnosis Tests: Laboratory Tests for Viral Antigens Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA) Reverse-transcription PCR assays Serological Tests

Prevention Treatment Vaccines



Currently, there is no specific therapy for the treatment of African horse treatment disease and prevention of horses from the disease is recommended. The treatment for African horse sickness is recommended from supportive treatment therapy.

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Dynamics

African horse sickness treatment (AHS) market is a growing market for various preventive vaccines in research and development. Additionally, the multivalent, modified-live vaccine does not guarantee the protection of horses from African horse sickness and only decreases the probability of a horse getting the disease.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/14120

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the African horse sickness treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the African horse sickness treatment market followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the African horse sickness treatment market in these regions are the presence of guidelines and standard operating procedures for African horse sickness disease. In U.S.A., organizations such as United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), issues standard operating procedures for the African horse sickness disease. Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the African horse sickness treatment market. In the next few years, Asia-Pacific would show remarkable growth in the African horse sickness treatment market as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many regional players. The factors which would fuel the growth of African horse sickness treatment market in Asia-Pacific are increasing awareness regarding vaccination of horses, rising healthcare infrastructure, and rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure across the Asian countries. African horse sickness treatment market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the overall African horse sickness treatment market.

African Horse Sickness Treatment Market: Key Players

It is expected that with due course of time, there will be an influx of well-established players in the African horse sickness treatment market. One of the top players operating in the African horse sickness treatment market is Onderstepoort Biological Products SOC Ltd which manufactures polyvalent African horse sickness vaccine and is licensed in South Africa. Various institutes are manufacturing vaccine for African horse sickness treatment such as Veterinary Serum and Vaccine Research Institute which is based out in Egypt is manufacturing Bivalent Adjuvant Inactivated African Horse Sickness Vaccine for Type 4, 9 strain. African horse sickness treatment market has a presence of many regional players and research institutes manufacturing vaccines which have a huge market share in emerging countries

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/14120/african-horse-sickness-treatment-global-market-research-reports

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]