Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Size, Share Analysis Report Forecast for 2019-2023 by Top Industry Key Players

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market: Information by Type (Detection, Warning, and Suppression Systems), by Application (Cargo & Baggage Compartments, Engines & APU, Lavatories and Others) by Fit, by Aircraft, and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Scenario:

Aircraft fire protection systems comprise fixed and portable onboard equipment designed to detect and extinguish fires which occur in aircraft either in the air or on the ground. These systems cover components capable of sensing both smoke and heat. As fire is one among the deadliest threat to aircraft and has been the cause of many fatal aviation accidents so far, all modern aircraft are protected by a fixed fire protection system. These systems are installed on various fire zones such as engines and auxiliary power unit, cargo and baggage compartments, lavatories, electronic bays, bleed air ducts, among other locations.

Factors such as focus on aircraft modernization programs and increasing demand for both commercial and combat aircraft are positively impacting the Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market growth. In addition, growing importance for aviation safety and initiatives taken for ensuring safe flight further boosts the market growth. However, the existing backlogs in new aircraft deliveries hinders the market growth to a certain extent, while developing an effective extinguishing system that creates zero impact to the aircraft components during fire suppression is a challenge faced by the market players. Meanwhile, the emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region create promising growth opportunities for the Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market.

Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Segmentation:

The Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market has been segmented by type, aircraft, application, fit and region.

Based on type, the Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is divided into fire detection system, alarm & warning system, and fire suppression system. In 2017, the fire detection system segment accounted for the largest market share as it covers various components such as sensors, optical detectors among others which are vital in detecting any prominent abnormalities and aiding crew in taking preventive measures. Based on aircraft, the Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is divided into civil aircraft segment and military aircraft segment.

The civil aircraft segment covers business & general aviation aircraft, commercial & cargo aircraft, and civil helicopters, while the military aircraft segment encompasses combat & trainer aircraft, transport aircraft, and military helicopters. In 2017, the civil aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share as the global air traffic is growing at a significant pace creating a huge demand for new aircraft.

Based on application, the Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is divided into cargo & baggage compartments, engines and auxiliary power unit (APU), cabins & lavatories, and others. In 2017, the engines and APU segment accounted for the largest market share as these components are much prone to fire hazards and require effective suppression system. Based on fit, the Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market is divided into line-fit and retrofit. In 2017, the line-fit segment accounted for the largest market share as various aircraft manufacturers are readily integrating these systems with their offerings.

The Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market has also been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. North America region in this report includes the US and Canada. In terms of military aircraft aspect, the US military is likely to receive USD 674 billion in support in 2019 for new fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, among others, which indirectly influences the aircraft fire protection market in this country. Similarly, Canada is set to acquire used F-18 fighter jets from Australia, which generates a further scope of the retrofit market in this country.

Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Key Players:

The key players in the Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market are Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Ltd. (US), Aerocon Engineering Co. (US), Amerex Corporation (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Gielle Group (Italy), Halma plc (UK), H3R Aviation, Inc. (US), Meggitt plc (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), and United Technologies Corporation (US).

The report on the Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

