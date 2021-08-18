Animal Health Care Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

By 2050, the global population will expand to 9 billion – a two-thirds increase in future animal protein consumption. Population and income growth will bring about an increase in the consumption of animal protein. The growing demand for protein has given producers an opportunity to improve their production and profitability. Jianming’s “all-round nutrition” solution meets two basic needs: providing healthy and safe nutrition solutions and maintaining good economic benefits.

The main drivers of global market growth are the increase in the incidence of animal diseases, the emergence of new diseases, the problem of common human and animal infectious diseases, the promotion of government and animal welfare groups, and the introduction of new vaccine products, while the market growth limiting factors are mainly the maintenance of the effectiveness of vaccine products. The high cost of storage and the increase in health-oriented vegetarianism have led to a reduction in the demand for meat products and an indirect effect on the growth of the animal vaccine market.

The global Animal Health Care market is valued at 45800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Health Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Health Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetiquinol SA

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bayer AG

Elanco

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bovine

Porcine

Ovine

Poultry

Segment by Application

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Direct Distribution

Pet Shops

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Animal Health Care Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Health Care

1.2 Animal Health Care Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal Health Care Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bovine

1.2.3 Porcine

1.2.4 Ovine

1.2.5 Poultry

1.3 Animal Health Care Segment by Application

1.3.1 Animal Health Care Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Veterinary Hospitals

1.3.3 Veterinary Clinics

1.3.4 Pharmacies

1.3.5 Drug Stores

1.3.6 Direct Distribution

1.3.7 Pet Shops

1.4 Global Animal Health Care Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Animal Health Care Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Animal Health Care Market Size

1.5.1 Global Animal Health Care Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Animal Health Care Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Health Care Business

7.1 Merck Animal Health

7.1.1 Merck Animal Health Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Merck Animal Health Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ceva Sante Animale

7.2.1 Ceva Sante Animale Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ceva Sante Animale Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Vetiquinol SA

7.3.1 Vetiquinol SA Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Vetiquinol SA Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zoetis

7.4.1 Zoetis Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zoetis Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

7.5.1 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bayer AG

7.6.1 Bayer AG Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bayer AG Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Elanco

7.7.1 Elanco Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Elanco Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nutreco N.V.

7.8.1 Nutreco N.V. Animal Health Care Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Animal Health Care Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nutreco N.V. Animal Health Care Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



