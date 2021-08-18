Antimetabolite Drugs Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Antimetabolite is a chemical that inhibits a metabolite or interfere with metabolic pathways by enzymatic reaction. Antimetabolites are purine or pyrimidine analogs and folic acids. These chemicals are characterized by low molecular weight molecules and are one of the important chemotherapeutic agents. These chemicals have a similar structure like molecules used in nucleic acid synthesis. These are used as cancer therapeutics in leukemia, ovarian, and gastrointestinal cancers. The presence of these drugs has a negative impact on cell cycles as these drugs stop the cell growth and division; hence, these drugs are primarily used as chemotherapeutics in cancers. Antimetabolites are used in different applications such as trabeculectomy and antibiotics.

The global Antimetabolite Drugs Market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally which impacts about 14 million people annually, resulting in the rapid increase in research activities worldwide. This is one of the major factors attributed to the growth of the global antimetabolite drugs market during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles such as cigarette smoking, pipes, cigar smoking, and continuous exposure to asbestos are major factors that can cause cancer, which in turn, are projected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as development in the fields of drug delivery and oncology, and increased government funding and initiative to create awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment are expected to propel the growth of the global market in the next few years. However, factors such as lack of awareness about health in many developing countries, high cost of drugs, and adverse effects of chemotherapies are projected to restrain the growth of the global antimetabolite drugs market during the forecast period.

The global market for antimetabolite drugs is divided into type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global market is bifurcated into purine analogs, pyrimidine analogs, and folates. The folates segment is expected to account for a significant share of the global market since the drugs are more commonly used. In terms of application, the global market is divided into cancer therapeutics, antibiotics, and others. The cancer therapeutics segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as high growing prevalence of cancer globally and high research activities in many regions are anticipated to fuel the segment growth.

Geographically, the global market for antimetabolite drugs is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to factors such as rise in incidence of cancer, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle, and increase in government funding.

Furthermore, increasing health care expenditure, advanced technology, high research activities, and rise in awareness about cancer treatment are expected to boost the market growth in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second highest share of the global market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to factors such as growing health care expenditure, rising geriatric population, surge in disposable income, prevalence of chronic diseases, growing focus of global pharmaceutical companies toward the Asia Pacific region, and rising awareness about novel drugs for cancer treatment.

Key players operating in the global antimetabolite drugs market include Teva Parenteral Medicines, Inc., Fresenius Kabi Oncology Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Celon Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, and Eli Lilly and Company.

