Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Trends and Demand 2018 – 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Asia-Pacific 3D Printing in Healthcare Market (2018-2023)” to its huge collection of research reports.

Asia-Pacific 3D printing in healthcare market

The 3D printing in healthcare market in Asia-Pacific is expected to reach a value of USD 0.59 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during 2018-2023.

3D printing can be defined as the process of building three-dimensional solid objects from digital designs. The creation of 3D printed objects is done using various additive processes. The additive processes involves laying down successive layers of a material until the desired object is created. Each of these layers can be visualized as a thinly-sliced horizontal cross-section of the final object. 3D printing is the exact opposite of subtractive manufacturing, which involves hollowing out/carving out pieces of metal or plastic from a mass. This process opens up opportunities for the production of complex shapes using less material in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. In the field of medicine, this procedure is used to make several objects like prosthetics and implants, using several materials like metal, plastic, etc.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2075886

Asia-Pacific will experience the highest CAGR in 3D printing in healthcare market.

The market can be classified into three primary segments based on technology, material, and type.

Based on region, the market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

Based on material, the sub-segments are plastic, metal, ceramic and others.

Based on type, the sub-segments include prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others.

The latest trend is extensive research to make 3D printed products commercially viable.

Key growth factors

The latest technological advancements and rapid adoption in countries like Singapore, South Korea, China and Japan are driving the Asia Pacific market, with increasing focus on bioprinting.

India and Japan, along with China, have higher potential because of a greater emphasis on 3D printing of orthopedic equipment, which caters to the increased demand from the ageing population.

The rising demand for patient-centric products in orthopedics and maxillofacial surgery, and the availability of a range of material options like nylon, polymers, etc., and the reduction in the costs of 3D models have given a thrust to the adoption of 3D printing in various medical fields and are driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Threats and key players

The utilization of 3D printing in healthcare is still expensive as far as tissues and organ printing are concerned. This is hindering growth in developing regions like the Asia-Pacific.

There is a lack of trained professionals, which is acting as an obstacle to the further development of 3D printing in the healthcare market.

The major players in the market are Stratasys Ltd., Organovo, Cellink, Renishaw, and Formlabs.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

3. Market trends in the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on technology [laser beam melting (LBM), electron beam melting (EBM), photopolymerization, droplet deposition, laminated object manufacturing, and others]

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on material (plastic, metal, ceramic, and others).

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on type (prosthetics, implants, surgical guides, hearing aid and others).

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ),and the he rest of Asia-Pacific) market size data for the 3D printing in healthcare market.

9. Analysis of the 3D printing in healthcare market in Asia-Pacific by value chain.

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2075886

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for 3D printing in healthcare to determine the viability of the market.

2. Identify the developed and emerging markets for 3D printing in healthcare.

3. Identify the challenges and address them.

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow.

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide on the direction of further growth.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/