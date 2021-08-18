Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Projections, Regional Analysis, Key Players

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is projected to witness ~11% CAGR by 2023. Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Research Report: By System Type (Battery, Flywheel, Hydraulics, Ultra-Capacitors), Electric Vehicle (BEV, HEV, PHEV), Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Forecast Till 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive regenerative braking system market include Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), ADVICS North America, Inc. (US), Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mazda Motor (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (US), Faurecia SA (France), TRW automotive (US) are among others.

Market Overview:

The regenerative braking is an energy recovery system that converts the kinetic energy of the vehicle produced during deceleration of the vehicle into electrical energy. That converted energy is stored in the vehicle energy storage unit in order to utilize it in other applications such as start-stop function, headlights, and to power the vehicle’s interior electronics. The various energy storage units used in regenerative braking system are flywheel, batteries, ultra-capacitors and others. While using the regenerative braking system the amount of recoverable energy depends upon the vehicle speed and stopping pattern, 5% to 20% of transmitted energy can be saved by using regenerative braking systems. The regenerative braking system is used to generate electricity by converting momentum loss during application of brakes.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market has seen remarkable growth; expected to rise at a CAGR of ~11%.

The automotive sector is at rise in terms of production and sales of vehicles all over the world resulting in increased greenhouse gas emissions at an alarming rate. As per the International Air Agency, approx. 6.5 million deaths occur each year due to poor air quality. To limit the increasing amount of emission governments of various nations, such as U.S., Germany, and others are in the process to launch programs and policy related to vehicle emission and forcing the automakers to adopt certain technologies that can curb the increasing exhaust gas emissions and fuel consumption by vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and emission

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Segmentation:

Global automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, system type, electrical vehicle, and region.

Vehicle type segment is divided into, two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

On the basis of system type, the market has been segmented into battery, flywheel, hydraulics, and ultra-capacitors.

Electric vehicle segment is further classified as, battery vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive regenerative braking system market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is currently dominating the market due to the presence of key market players and high penetration of electric vehicles. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing urbanization has resulted in increasing purchasing power, and in increased penetration of hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, increased production and sale of automobiles in most populated countries like India and China is estimated to further boost the growth for automotive regenerative braking system market in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive regenerative braking system market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global diesel particulate filter system market by vehicle type, system type, electric vehicle, and regions.

