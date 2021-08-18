Bath Bomb Sales Market CAGR will grow at 18.36% with Market Sales Volume US$ 137 million till 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Bath Bomb Sales Market Application, Types and Global Key Players Market Size, Growth Forecasts to 2028” new report to its research database.

In terms of volume, the Global Bath Bomb market sales volume was 50 million units in 2017, and is predicted to reach 137 million units in 2023, with a CAGR 18.36% from 2017 to 2023.

Bath Bomb is application in Residential and Commercial. The most of Bath Bomb is Residential, and the market share of that is about 82.13% in 2017.

United States is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49.43% in 2017.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

In the last several years, global market of Bath Bomb developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15.54%. In 2017, global revenue of Bath Bomb is about 796 million USD.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales Sales, revenue (Million USD), Market Share (%) and growth rate of Bath Bomb for these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast)

This report studies the Bath Bomb market, Bath bombs are hard-packed mixtures of dry ingredients which effervesce when wet. They are used to add essential oils, scent, bubbles or color to bathwater.

The major players in global market include LUSH, ArtNaturals, Lifearound2angels, The Village Company, Oliver Rocket, Hugo Naturals, Pearl Bath Bombs, Advantage Aromatherapy, Lac Larde, Elk River Soap Company.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Residential

Commercial

