Beverages Coolers Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

This report studies the Beverages Coolers market, Beverages Coolers is a kind of equipment used for beverage storage, which can keep the beverage at a specific temperature.

Scope of the Global Beverages Coolers Market Report

This report focuses on the Beverages Coolers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, the leading manufacturers of Beverages Cooler located in Indonesia are GEA, MODENA and Sanken, they occupied 22.85%, 16.92% and 15.97% revenue market share in 2017.

According to analysis team’s research, the Indonesia Sales in 2013 is 151.67 K Units, and with the development of industry the sales reached to 192.68 K Units in 2017. Regional markets are influenced by demographic and socio-economic trends.

The Beverages Cooler is spited to four segments, beverages Cooler with the capacity Less than 200L, 200L-500L, 500L-1000L and More than 1000L. Report data showed that 42.69% of the Beverages Cooler market demand in beverages Cooler with the capacity of 200L-500L in 2017.

The worldwide market for Beverages Coolers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Beverages Coolers Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Beverages Coolers Market Segment by Type

Less than 200L

200L-500L

500L-1000L

More than 1000L

Global Beverages Coolers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Restaurant

Other

