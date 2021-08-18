Body Contouring -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Body Contouring Industry

Description

Body contouring is a procedure that alters the shape of the human body. It includes procedures that eliminate or reduce excess skin and fat that remains after previously obese individuals have lost a significant amount of weight, in a variety of places including the torso, upper arms, chest, and thighs. The urge to achieve perfect body shapes without the need for workouts is quickly promoting the idea of body contouring. A relatively new medical subspecialty, body contouring was developed to address the aesthetic concerns of those who have lost large amounts of weight; whether through dieting alone or with the help of weight loss (bariatric) surgery.

Depending upon the procedure adopted for body contouring, it can be segmented into three major categories; invasive body contouring, minimally invasive body contouring and non-invasive body contouring. Invasive body contouring includes procedures such as bariatric surgery, arm lift or brachioplasty, breast lift or mastopexy, stomach lift or abdominoplasty and lower body lift. Minimally invasive body contouring includes laser assisted lipolysis and radio frequency assisted liposuction. And non-invasive procedures comprises contouring with the help of suction devices, radiofrequency energy devices, high-frequency focused ultrasound devices, cryolipolysis and low-level light laser therapy devices.

Several factors such as increasing disposable income, rising geriatric population coupled with technological advancement and growing aesthetic awareness are expected to drive growth of the market for the forecasted period. Major trends in the market include market consolidation by acquisition, shift in consumer preferences, more men going for body contouring and transition of customer base. Further, the issues such as strict regulatory environment and high cost of procedures tend to hamper the market growth prospects.

The report “Global Body Contouring Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the US market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Allergan Plc., Hologic Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Cutera, Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global body contouring market along with the study of the US market.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Body Contouring

1.2 Types of Body Contouring Methods

1.3 Side Effects of Body Contouring

2. Global Aesthetics Market

2.1 Global Aesthetics Market by Value

2.2 Global Aesthetics Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Aesthetics Market by Segments

2.3.1 Global Fillers and Neurotoxic Protein Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Fillers and Neurotoxic Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Energy Devices Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Energy Devices Market Forecast by Value

3. Body Contouring Market

3.1 Global Body Contouring Market by Value

3.2 Global Body Contouring Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The US Body Contouring Procedure Volume

3.4 The US Body Contouring Procedure Volume Forecast

3.5 The US Body Contouring Procedure by Segments

3.6 The US Minimally Invasive Procedure Volume

3.6.1 The US Minimally Invasive Procedure Volume

3.6.2 The US Minimally Invasive Procedure Volume Forecast

3.7 The US Invasive Procedure Market

3.7.1 The US Invasive Procedure Market by Volume

3.7.2 The US Invasive Procedure Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 The US Non-Invasive Procedure

3.8.1 The US Non-Invasive Procedure Volume Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Obese Population

4.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Increasing GDP Per Capita

4.1.4 Technological Advancements

4.1.5 Growing Aesthetic Awareness

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 More Men Opting for Body Contouring Therapies

4.2.2 Median Income Group Individuals More Likely to Undergo Treatment

4.2.3 Younger Age Group Individuals to Opt for Body Shaping

4.2.4 Market Consolidation by Acquisition

4.2.5 Shift in Consumer Preferences

4.2.6 Transition of Customer Base

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory Environment

4.3.2 Over the Counter Products

4.3.3 High Cost

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Body Contouring Market

5.2 The US Body Contouring Market

5.2.1 The US Neurotoxin Market Share by Products

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Allergan Plc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Hologic Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Syneron Medical Ltd

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Cutera, Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Categories of Body Contouring Procedures

Global Aesthetics Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Aesthetics Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Aesthetics Market by Segments (2016)

Global Fillers and Neurotoxic Protein Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Fillers and Neurotoxic Protein Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Energy Devices Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Energy Devices Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

