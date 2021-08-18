Bottled Water Market Report 2019-2022 Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2022

Bottled water is the processed and packaged water for consumption. The criteria for the quality of drinking water is set by local governments with reference to international standards. These standards generally consist of minimum and maximum concentrations of minerals, TSS etc. All the water processing units have to get license and certification by following the regulations and norms given by the government.

Global bottled water market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6%. Growing health awareness and number of hygiene related issues and increasing number of people traveling across the globe are the key drivers of this market. Increase in incidence of number of diseases such as diabetes and obesity has led to consumers to switch from carbonated drinks to zero-calorie or ultra-low calorie beverages. Consumers are aware of negative effect of sugar added beverages and carbonated drinks, so now they prefer to hydrate themselves by opting for drinking various flavored water, fortified water etc. Insufficient infrastructure of well-developed public water and inaccessibility to clean & safe drinking water has increased the demand for bottled water.

Leading Manufacturers:

Nestle Waters (France)

Groupe Danone (France)

PepsiCo Inc (U.S.)

The Coca Cola Company (U.S.)

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd (Japan)

Grupo Vichy Catalan (Spain)

Bottled Water Market Segments:

The various flavored bottled water are in demand from the fast food joints, as demand for other sugary and carbonated beverages has decreased across the world. Rising popularity of fortified bottled water and increasing purchasing power of consumer due to rising disposable income in developing countries like India and China is fueling the growth of bottled water market.

Availability of different types of fruit infused bottled water, as it becomes low calorie consumers following healthy diet routine prefer fruit infused water is one of the factor driving more sales of bottled water in the world. Bottled water is also used in production of high quality animal feed which contains more nutritional value. Key manufacturers of bottled water are doing R&D activities to recycle uses PET and glass bottles waste, so as to become eco-friendly.

Geographical Analysis:

The global bottled water market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC region has the major market share. Bottled water is largely consumed in countries like India and China. China, U.S., Belgium and Germany are the major importers of bottled water in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for bottled water due to growing demand for bottled water.