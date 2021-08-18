BPA-Free Cans Market Represent High Growth Opportunities for the New Entrants

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘BPA free cans Market’: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026’, global BPA free cans market is estimated to be US$ 7,894.3 Mn for 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The global BPA free cans market has witnessed solid growth during the past few decades, owing to the growing consumer concern over BPA- based products.

The global BPA free cans market by capacity has been segmented into less than 250 ml, 250-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and above 1000 ml.

By product type, global BPA free cans market is segmented into 2-Piece, 3-Piece and Monobloc. 2- Piece is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,637.9 Mn, over the forecast period.

Among material type segments, steel segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with an estimated market share of 68.2% in 2018 and is expected to reach 68.4%, over the forecast period. Plastic segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0%, over the forecast period. Aluminium segment is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 966.8 Mn, over the forecast period and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8%, during the forecast period.

By Application, the BPA free cans market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care & homecare. Food segment is further sub segmented into fresh fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, pet food, dairy products, tea & coffee, sauces, dressin, condiments & soups, ready-to-eat food and others. Beverage segment is further sub segmented into Non- Alcoholic beverages and Alcoholic Beverages. Non- Alcholic Beverages is further sub segmented carbonated beverages, milk, juices and others. By application segment, food segment is expected to dominate the market US$ 2,532.1 Mn, over the forecast period. Beverage segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6%, during the forecast period. Personal care & cosmetics segment is estimated to register a value of US$ 17.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.6 Mn, during the forecast period.