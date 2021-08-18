Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease, which is most commonly occurs in premature infants and who received supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation. It is also called as respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, bronchopulmonary dysplasia can also occur in infants who experience abnormal lung development or had pre-birth antenatal infection. Most of the infants recover from bronchopulmonary dysplasia, however, some of those have continued lung function and structure abnormalities during adolescence and adulthood. This condition can cause serious complications during infancy and might requires hospitalization and intensive medical care, during the first 2 years after birth. The signs and symptoms for BPS includes shallow, rapid breathing, chronic cough, shortness of breath, flaring of nostrils while breathing, and discoloration of skin owing to low blood oxygen levels. Many cases of BPD are associated with excess oxygen levels and mechanical ventilation. The disease can cause from other conditions such as antenatal infection, maternal complications, preeclampsia, and inflammation of the fetal membranes, that affects the development of the lungs.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to the Airway estimates, in Europe and the U.S. up to 160,000 infants are at highest risk for the development of BPD collectively, each year. Similarly, With 73.6 million live births in Asia and a preterm rate <32 weeks of approximately 2.2%. Government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and raise in cases of premature births leading to bronchopulmonary dysplasia are boosting the growth of bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market over the forecast period. Growing research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative treatment option for bronchopulmonary dysplasia would boost the market in near future.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market is classified on the basis of drug class, therapy type end user, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market is segmented into the following:

Bronchodilators

Diuretics

Antibiotics

Steroids

Immunomodulators

Surfactant Homeostasis

Based on therapy type, the global bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market is segmented into the following:

Nitric Oxide Therapy

Protein replacement therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Supplemental Oxygen

Based on end user, the global bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Critical Care Centers

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market: Overview

Companies are focusing on the development of novel treatment option for bronchopulmonary dysplasia for the faster action and quick relief than the conventional dosage forms. For instance, Airway Therapeutics, LLC developed AT-100, a recombinant form of human surfactant protein, for maintaining healthy lung function in infants with bronchopulmonary dysplasia. On the other hand, research are developing stem cell therapy for novel therapeutic modality for attenuating BPD severity. Moreover, the first phase I clinical trial of stem cell transplantation for bronchopulmonary dysplasia is successfully conducted by proving its safety and feasibility in the preterm infants.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America expected to dominate the global market for bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment due to favorable government policies, increased in awareness about the bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and high treatment rate are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Large patient pool in the Asia –Pacific excluding Japan market are expected to boost the growth of the bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market growth in APEJ region over the forecast period.

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in global bronchopulmonary dysplasia treatment market include Airway Therapeutics LLC, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Insmed Incorporated, MediPost Co., Ltd., Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd, Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Therabron Therapeutics, In,

