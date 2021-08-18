Cerebrovascular Disease Market 2025: Top Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc

Cerebrovascular diseases are a group of condition characterized by a certain dysfunction of blood vessels supplying the brain and also affect the flow of blood in an individual’s brain. For proper functioning of the brain, it needs certain nutrients and oxygen from the arteries. However, if there is any kind of restriction in the blood flow, the brain cells begin to die. The prime causes of cerebrovascular disease are cerebral thrombosis, cerebral embolism, and cerebral hemorrhage. Due to cerebrovascular disease, part of the brain is affected due to bleeding and thereby leads to different types of cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke, transient ischaemic attack (TIA), vascular dementia, and subarachnoid hemorrhage. The various symptoms of cerebrovascular diseases are as follows:

Increased blood pressure

Severe headaches

Complete loss of consciousness

Nausea and vomiting

Deterioration of speech

Loss of vision, balance and coordination

Paralysis of limbs

Based on the type of disease, the cerebrovascular disease market can be segmented as follows:

Stroke: During stroke, there is no proper supply of blood to the brain

Transient ischaemic attack: Also termed as a ‘mini-stroke’ results in lack of oxygen to the brain due to certain disruption in the supply of blood

Vascular dementia: With gradual decline of brain cells, there is a loss of mental ability termed as vascular dementia

Subarachnoid hemorrhage: A rare condition in which blood leaks from the blood vessels of the brain

Based on treatments, the cerebrovascular disease market can be segmented into three segments that are as follows:

Carotid Endarterectomy

Carotid Angioplasty or carotid artery stenting

Drug medication (Aspirin, Ticlopidine, and Sulfinpyrazone)

Based on geography, the cerebrovascular diseases market can be segmented into four major reasons: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Out of these regions, North America holds a leading position in the cerebrovascular disease market followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market in these regions are increasing incidences of high blood pressure and blood cholesterol, and certain sedentary habits such as smoking and tobacco use. Moreover, growing demand of the population to opt for the most advanced treatment available has also augmented the growth of the cerebrovascular disease market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cerebrovascular disease is the fourth most common cause of death in the U.S. Following North America, European countries are also expected to show steady growth in the market. In the next few years, Asia-Pacific would show remarkable growth in the cerebrovascular disease market as it is developing at a very rapid pace. The factors which would fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are increasing awareness about cerebrovascular disease, certain family history related to the disease and rapidly developing technologically advanced treatments. In addition, easy market penetration in developing Asian countries and increasing support from the government to develop healthcare infrastructures such as clinics, hospitals and institutions would further propel the growth of cerebrovascular disease market in the forecast period.

High growth rate of the cerebrovascular disease market is likely to attract various top players. Some of the top players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Sangamo BioSciences, Inc., Aldagen, Inc., and others.