Combined Physical Therapy Device Market : Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Combined physical therapy devices combine electrotherapy, laser, ultrasound, and magnetotherapy. These medical devices expand the capabilities to satisfy any therapy needs and enable new diagnostic and treatment applications for patients. The combine physical therapy devices has a handle with a routine upgradeable design that creates a new platform and possibilities for treatment application among urology, musculoskeletal disorder patients. Its unique technology and software features ensure better functional ability. However, developments in sensors and ultrasound models allow to image the disorder or pain at the cellular and molecular level, which are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

High prevalence of diseases such as kidney stone and muscular dysfunction, rise in patient awareness, increase in orthopedic surgeries among geriatric population, surge in rehab centers for treatment procedures, rise in trend of a healthy lifestyle, and introduction of small, portable, and simple physiotherapy products drive the global combined physical therapy device market. According to the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports (2014), an estimated 235 million surgical procedures were performed in developing countries in 2008. In recent years, a growing number of international orthopaedic surgeons with dedicated time and expertise are factors likely to propel the growth of number of orthopaedic surgeries in the developing countries. According to the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of California, 30% to 40% of patients visits primary care physicians indicating musculoskeletal issues.

In 2009, common surgeries such as total knee and hip replacements topped at 906,000. This incidences of hip surgery and knee surgery is due to increasing geriatric population which is a major factor accounts to increase in knee replacements alone surmounting 994,000 by 2030. The orthopaedic surgery, and burden of urology among young population can also be reduced through early detection of disease or disorder. Increase in number of patients with chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and surge in awareness about minimally invasive techniques are projected to fuel the growth of the global combined physical therapy device market. However, factors such as bulky and stationary designs, and longer time taken for treatment procedures are expected to hamper the global combined physical therapy device market.

The global combined physical therapy device market can be segmented based on application, technology, therapy, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the Combined Physical Therapy Device Market can be classified into orthopedic, urology, erectile dysfunction, and others. Based on technology, the global combined physical therapy device market can be categorized into electromagnetic technology, laser technology, ultrasound technology, and others. In terms of therapy, the market can be divided into post-surgery therapy, neurology, and others. Post-surgery therapy is a rapidly expanding segment owing to increase in number orthopedic surgery and surgeons, minimal invasive technology. Based on end-user, the global combined physical therapy device market can be segmented into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospitals are increasing its revenue due to increase in activity such as sports among young population, and demand of portable physiotherapy devices among physicians. These factors are likely to drive the hospitals segment growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global combined physical therapy device market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global combined physical therapy device market due to increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases drive the orthopedic surgery segment. This in turn is expected to boost the combined physical therapy device market in North America. Europe is the second largest Combined Physical Therapy Device Market due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and molecular device companies. The Combined Physical Therapy Device Market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population, orthopedic surgery, changing lifestyle, increase in awareness among patients, and surge in per capita expenditure. Additionally, economic growth in India, China, and the Philippines supports improvement in health care infrastructure, and expansion of medical device companies and biotech labs.

Major players operating in the global combined physical therapy device market include BTL Corporate, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A.

