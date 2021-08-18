Combustion Testing Equipment Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Combustion Testing Equipment Market: Overview

Since the past few years, rapid industrialization has been leading to rise in industrial operations, such as combustion, material processing and others. Due to increasing combustion activities in industrial locations, the need for controlling byproducts and analyzing their properties is increasing, which in turn, is fuelling the demand for combustion testing equipment. Increasing applications of combustion testing equipment in power generation plants are also creating huge demand for these equipments. Also, rising industrial accidents due to various factors, such as industrial dust, high temperature emission and unnatural gas formations after combustion, are further leading to increase in demand for combustion testing equipment. The demand for combustion testing equipment in emerging economies, such as China, India and GCC countries, is expected to increase significantly. This trend in combustion testing equipment market is being observed as these economies are undergoing rapid industrialization in manufacturing, oil and gas processing and others. In addition to this, demand for combustion testing equipment is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of these testers for maintaining quality of burners, and other combustion equipments used at factory locations.

Combustion testing equipments are used for ensuring safety and improving efficiency of heating operations performed in laboratory and other manufacturing locations. Combustion testing equipments are used for testing temperatures, draft and carbon dioxide levels generated after the combustion of materials.

Combustion Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Stringent government rules and regulations for controlling the quality of the environment at an industrial level in developed economies is increasing the demand for combustion testing equipment. Combustion testing equipment are increasingly preferred as they can test the combustion process for natural gas, coal, oil and other different areas, which are the expanding application areas for combustion testing equipment in industrial locations. In addition to this, the oil and gas industry is increasingly using combustion testing equipment for maintaining a controlled combustion process at the industrial level. These are some of the key factors driving the growth of the combustion testing equipment market significantly. In addition to this, manufacturers are undergoing constant innovations in combustion testing equipment for improving the performance of combustion testing equipment, which is also driving market growth. On the other hand, low adoption rate for combustion testing equipment in underdeveloped countries is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of market.

Combustion Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global combustion testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, industry and region.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type:

On the basis of equipment type, the combustion testing equipment market is segmented into combustion analyzers, kits and accessories.

Segmentation Based on End Use Industry:

On the basis of end-use industry, the combustion testing equipment market is segmented into oil & gas, manufacturing, energy, power and others.

Combustion Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of combustion testing equipment include Alstom, ABB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bacharach Inc., Doosan, AVL LIST GmbH, DEVOTRANS and others. Manufacturers of combustion testing equipment are constantly focusing on improving the quality of their products to sustain the increasing competition because of the new entrants in the combustion testing equipment market. In addition to this, to serve customers in global locations, the combustion testing equipment manufacturers are offering their products through different distribution channels.

Combustion Testing Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering the revenue generation from the sales of combustion testing equipment, the North America region dominates combustion testing equipment market. This trend is being observed due to strict government regulations for maintaining safety at workplaces. Europe is the second largest market for combustion testing equipment due to increasing focus of organizations for controlling waste material and improving the quality of workplace environment. The APAC region is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing industrialization in this region, especially in developing countries, such as India and China. This industrialization is ultimately fuelling the demand for combustion testing equipment. On the other hand, the MEA region is expected to witness increasing combustion testing equipment demand for controlling combustion activities from oil and gas industries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

