COMPUTER-AIDED DESIGN SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Computer-Aided Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-Aided Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Computer-Aided Design Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Dassault Systemes
Autodesk Inc
Siemens PLM Software
3D Systems Inc
Kubotek USA
Hexagon AB
Bricsys NV
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CATIA
SolidWorks
AutoCAD
Market segment by Application, split into
Automobile
Aerospace
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CATIA
1.4.3 SolidWorks
1.4.4 AutoCAD
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automobile
1.5.3 Aerospace
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size
2.2 Computer-Aided Design Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Computer-Aided Design Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Computer-Aided Design Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Computer-Aided Design Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Computer-Aided Design Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Computer-Aided Design Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Computer-Aided Design Software Market Size by Application
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dassault Systemes
12.1.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.1.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development
12.2 Autodesk Inc
12.2.1 Autodesk Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.2.4 Autodesk Inc Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Autodesk Inc Recent Development
12.3 Siemens PLM Software
12.3.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development
12.4 3D Systems Inc
12.4.1 3D Systems Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.4.4 3D Systems Inc Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 3D Systems Inc Recent Development
12.5 Kubotek USA
12.5.1 Kubotek USA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.5.4 Kubotek USA Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kubotek USA Recent Development
12.6 Hexagon AB
12.6.1 Hexagon AB Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.6.4 Hexagon AB Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hexagon AB Recent Development
12.7 Bricsys NV
12.7.1 Bricsys NV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Computer-Aided Design Software Introduction
12.7.4 Bricsys NV Revenue in Computer-Aided Design Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bricsys NV Recent Development
Continued…..
