Consumer Electronic Device Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

— Device or technology associated with or employing low voltage current and solid state integrated circuits or components, usually for transmission and/or processing of analog or digital data.

Electronics device Market growth is also characterized by the improving purchasing power of individuals across emerging economies coupled with the growing penetration of energy-efficient appliances.

In 2017, the global Consumer Electronic Device market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Electronic Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Electronic Device development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung

LG

Apple

Hitachi

Philips

Sony

Hewlett-Packard

Toshiba

Panasonic

Google

Xiaomi

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Electronic Device

Smart Home Device

Wearable Device

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Earphones & Headphones

Speakers

Household Appliance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Electronic Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Electronic Device development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Electronic Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consumer Electronic Device

1.4.3 Smart Home Device

1.4.4 Wearable Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Electronic Device Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Earphones & Headphones

1.5.4 Speakers

1.5.5 Household Appliance

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer Electronic Device Market Size

2.2 Consumer Electronic Device Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Electronic Device Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Consumer Electronic Device Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer Electronic Device Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Consumer Electronic Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Electronic Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Electronic Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Consumer Electronic Device Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer Electronic Device Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Electronic Device Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung

12.1.1 Samsung Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.2 LG

12.2.1 LG Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.2.4 LG Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 LG Recent Development

12.3 Apple

12.3.1 Apple Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.3.4 Apple Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Apple Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.4.4 Hitachi Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.5 Philips

12.5.1 Philips Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.5.4 Philips Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Philips Recent Development

12.6 Sony

12.6.1 Sony Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.6.4 Sony Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sony Recent Development

12.7 Hewlett-Packard

12.7.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.7.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

12.8 Toshiba

12.8.1 Toshiba Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.8.4 Toshiba Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.9 Panasonic

12.9.1 Panasonic Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.9.4 Panasonic Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Consumer Electronic Device Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in Consumer Electronic Device Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

……Continued

