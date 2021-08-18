Cyber Insurance Market 2025: Top Key Players XL Group Ltd, Munich Re Group

Cyber Insurance Market: Market Overview

Cyber insurance is offered by insurers as a solution due to growing number of data breaches worldwide which creates lots of damage to businesses. Loss of data is observed as one of the significant risks to businesses and has a massive effect on the company earnings. Various companies have started seeing for ways of protecting themselves against cyber threats. Traditional cyber insurance policies are provided only for protection against data loss. However, these cyber insurance policies are upgraded now as this financial loss incurred from the data breach. There is increasing demand for cyber insurance coverage from various industries. The cyber insurance terms and coverage of policies differ from insurer to insurer. Therefore it becomes complicated for users to understand it, which will result in adverse impact on the cyber insurance market. Due to complexity from cyber threats, many insurers are focusing on offering flexibility in cyber risk management tools. With the continuous advancement in technology, techniques of cyber-attacks also evolved, and several other verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy, and utilities are also affected by the cyber threats. Among all these verticals, the healthcare sector has established higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies because many third-party data are available with them.

Cyber Insurance Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in cyber risk alertness among high authorities and implementation of legislation regarding data security in developing nations is expected to boost the growth of cyber insurance market.

The dearth of standardized policies is expected to refrain companies from buying cyber insurance policies which can be a restraining factor for cyber insurance market growth.

Global Cyber Insurance Market: Market Segmentation

Cyber Insurance market segmented by company size, vertical and region.

Segmentation by company size in Cyber Insurance market:

Small Companies

Medium-sized Companies

Large Companies

Segmentation by vertical in Cyber Insurance market:

Information & Communication Technology

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Cyber Insurance Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Cyber Insurance market include Berkshire Hathaway, American International Group, Inc., AON PLC, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, XL Group Ltd, Munich Re Group, Lloyd’s, Bin Insurer Holding, LLC, Lockton Companies, Inc., Pivot Point Risk Analytics, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Quadmetrics, Inc., The Chubb Corporation and Beazley Plc.