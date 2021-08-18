Cyberknife Technology Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2025

Global Cyberknife Technology Market: Overview

Cyberknife technologically is a technologically advanced robotic surgery to treat benign or malign tumors in the complicated regions of the human body. The flexible robotic arms treat the complicated areas of the body such as spine and spinal cord, which is not possible to treat with other surgical procedures. The low-risk, painless, and non-invasive surgical method delivers highly accurate radiation to destroy tumors in the body and send controlled radiation to the healthy tissues which surround the tumor affected area. A study published in the journal Neurosurgery (2017) revealed that Cyberknife technology offers ever-lasting relief from pain to trigeminal neurologia victims.The treatment time with Cyberknife technology is less; however, it depends on the tumor size, stage, location, and other factors.

The global Cyberknife technology market is driven by increase in global cancer population, diagnosis and treatment rate of cancer affected population, and medical infrastructure. The Cyberknife technologically procedure is costly as compared to other radio-surgery options. Therefore, high cost is projected to be a major restraint of the global Cyberknife technology market during the forecast period. Apart from cost, organizational and regulatory challenges are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global Cyberknife technology market. However, R&D investments and technological advancements are expected to open up new avenues for the global Cyberknife technology market during the forecast period.

Global Cyberknife Technology Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global Cyberknife technology market can be segmented into breast cancer, prostate cancer, brain cancer, intracranial cancer, lung cancer, and others (liver, kidney, etc.). Based on end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global Cyberknife technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The incidence of cancer affected cases in North America in 2016 was 0.25% and the cancer affected population is anticipated to increase by 2.2% during the forecast period. Nearly 0.46% of the population of Europe was affected with cancer in 2016 and incidence is anticipated to rise by 1.1% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to account for significant Cyberknife technology market share owing to increase in population affected with cancer, high diagnosis and treatment rate of cancer, strong medical infrastructure, availability of medical reimbursements for cancer treatment, presence of prominent players in North America and Europe, and extensive R&D investments and continuous innovations. The Cyberknife technology market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to large cancer patient population, rise in incidence of cancer, and technological advancements. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are small markets, as cost is the biggest challenge in these regions in Cyberknife technology market.

Global Cyberknife Technology Market: Key Players

Accuray Incorporated, Inc. is the sole manufacturer of Cyberknife technology products in the world. In February 2016, Accuray Incorporated, Inc. developed a novel method of Cyberknife technology image tracking and locating.

