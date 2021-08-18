Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market 2017 – 2025 Research Analysis by Top Players

Global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market: Overview

Insufficient availability of tears in eye is termed as dry eye disease. Dry eye disease, also known as Keratoconjuctivitis Sicca, is common phenomenon which is likely to be experienced once in lifetime by an individual. According to various studies conducted across globe, prevalence of dry eye disease varies in the range of 4.5% to 34% across populations. Major symptoms of dry eye disease are burning, stinging, pain, and redness. The dry eye disease is categorized into two types: evaporative dry eye disease (tears produced do not last long and make eyes dry) and aqueous deficiency dry eye (caused by insufficient or abnormal production of tears due to abnormal functioning of tear producing glands around the eye lids). Dry eye disease is also caused by external factors such as pollution, prolonged visual strain, consumption of certain medications, prolonged use of lenses, LASIK, and other refractive eye surgeries and others. Technical advancements in the diagnostic field and better understanding of pathophysiology of dry eye disease has led to advanced diagnostic tools for dry eye disease diagnosis.

Global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Dry eye disease is more prevalent in women. Moreover, incidence of dry eye disease diagnostics is high among the geriatric population. Around 50% to 70% of contact lens wearers are likely to experience dry eye disease diagnostics, while over 70% of patients undergoing LASIK and other refractive surgeries experience chronic dry eye disease. Another risk factor for dry eye disease is diabetes. Increase in prevalence of diabetes across the globe is likely to drive the number of dry eye disease diagnostics patients. However, there are no standardized guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye disease which has led to dry eye disease diagnostics management underrated. Preference for diagnostic tool varies from region to region. Moreover, high cost of specialized diagnostic tools and lack of availability restrains the uptake of dry eye diagnostic tests. Over-reliance on the conventional methods and visual diagnosis by ophthalmologists and optometrists further hampers Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market growth.

Global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Segments

The global dry eye disease diagnostics market can be segmented based on test type, end-user, and region. In terms of test type, the Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market can be divided into Schirmer’s test, corneal staining, tear break-up time (TBUT), optical coherence tomography, tear film stability analysis, interferometer, tear osmolarity, immunoassay testing, and ocular surface thermography. The corneal staining segment can be classified into fluorescein staining, rose bengal staining, and lissamine green staining. Advance diagnostic systems such as Tomey Corporation’s RT-6000 which works on the principal of tear film stability analysis, Advanced Tear Diagnostics’ TearScan MicroAssay System which works on immunoassay technology, and TearScience, Inc.’s LipiView are likely to shift the trend of global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market toward specialized dry eye diagnostics.

Geographically, the global dry eye disease diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a leading share of the global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of technically advanced diagnostic tools and high health care expenditure. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. High prevalence of ocular diseases, increase in awareness about dry eye disease, and developing health care infrastructure in emerging markets such as China and India are projected to drive the dry eye disease diagnostics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Global Dry Eye Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global dry eye disease diagnostics market are Johnson & Johnson, Advanced Tear Diagnostics, Tomey Corporation, Optovue Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, TearLab Corporation, OPIA Technologies, and Quidel Corporation.

