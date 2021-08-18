Dry Eye Disease Market : Innovative Change Of Global Industry To 2025

Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Overview

Dry eye is an ocular disease caused due to insufficiency or lack of tears in eye. Tears made up of three layers viz. lipids, mucin and aqueous keep eye moist and lubricated. Lack of tears lead to redness, burning, sensing and pain in eye. Dry eye disease also known as Keratoconjuctivitis Sicca is a common phenomenon, which is estimated to have prevalence of 8% to 34% across the globe. Dry eye disease is categorized into evaporative dry eye disease and aqueous deficiency dry eye disease. Dry eye is a multifactorial disease, most of the currently approved prescription and currently approved dry eye treatment products are targeted to relief the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The choice of treatment depends upon the type and severity of dry eye disease.

Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Scope of the Study

This report on the dry eye disease market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the dry eye disease market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Key Segments

On the basis of products, the dry eye disease market is categorized into artificial tears, anti-inflammatory drugs, punctal plugs, secretagogue and others. The anti-inflammatory drugs segment is further classified into cyclosporine, corticosteroids and lifitegrast. While the others segment include oral omega supplements, oral tetracycline and eye inserts. On the basis of distribution channel, the dry eye disease market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies & drug stores and online pharmacies.

Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the dry eye disease market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America comprises Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa comprises of GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Global Dry Eye Disease Market: Competitive Outlook

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the dry eye disease market. The report also profiles major players in the dry eye disease market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan plc, Shire plc, TRB Chemedica International SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mitotech S.A. and FCI S.A.S.

The global dry eye disease market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dry Eye Disease Market, by Product

Artificial Tears

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Cyclosporine

Corticosteroids

Lifitegrast

Punctal Plugs

Secretagogue

Others

Global Dry Eye Disease Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Global Dry Eye Disease Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

