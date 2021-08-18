Elderflower Tea Market 2025: Top Key Players TWINLAB, Alkaloid AD Skopje

Market Introduction:

Elderflower tea is derived from elderflower, a cream colored flower of European plant elderberry. The elderflower plant is also called as European elder and is native to certain areas of Europe. Elderflower tea is a soothing drink which is rich in vitamins C, A, and other essential nutrients. Elderflower tea falls under the category of global herbal tea market. Elderflower tea is among the traditional drinks of the native regions of elderflower including North America and Europe. The availability of elderflower has improved significantly in recent time due to its increased marketing approaches by the manufacturers. This is attributable to its rising benefits in medicinal space.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The global elderflower market is expected to account for significant revenue share in European market in the near future. According to the University of Maryland, the elderflower tea provides several health benefits to the consumers such as it can help in relieving cold and flu symptoms such as headache, cough, fever and others. Apart from this consumption of elderflower tea also helps in treating sinus infections and can improve the symptoms of bronchitis. The elderflower tea also enables boosting the immune system of the body, and assists in the treatment of respiratory ailments such as laryngitis, asthma, tonsillitis, and many more. All these benefits offered by elderflower tea is due to the multi functionalized properties of its source, elderflower. Usually, in most of the regions, elderflower tea is consumed a day thrice during the treatment period. The elderflower tea also possesses antiseptic properties as it can assist in topical medication such as healing wounds, cuts, burns, and others. The factors described above are expected to drive the global elderflower tea market significantly during the forecast period. Many manufacturers are trying to expand their consumer base for elderflower drink by adding few more ingredients in the tea such as ginger which upgrades the taste and functionalities of the tea. The elderflower tea is derived from flower of the elder plant, thus is deprived of any poisonous elements which is present in the elderberry plant.

Market Segmentation:

The elderflower tea market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the elderflower tea market is segmented into organic elderflower tea and traditional elderflower tea. The organic segment is high demand as it is purely a natural product without any additives or artificial products. On the basis of end use, the elderflower tea market is segmented into HoReCa and Household. The usage of elderflower Teas in HoReCa is more than the other segment. On the basis of the distribution channel, the fruit sugar market is segmented into store-based retailing and online retailing. Store-based retailing can be further classified into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into a convenience store, discount stores, and hypermarkets or supermarkets. The traditional grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into food & tea specialty stores, independent small groceries, and others.

Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of elderflower Tea is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The elderflower tea is highly consumed in Europe and North America. The elderflower tea is a sort of traditional drink of Germany, for curing certain fundamental medical issues, as it is antioxidant and has antiviral properties. APEJ can be anticipated to be an emerging market for the elderflower tea, due to rise in demand for the product.

Market Key Players:

The key player in the elderflower Tea market only includes TWINLAB, Alkaloid AD Skopje, Pukka Herbs, AG FOODS Group a.s., The Republic of Tea, Inc., among others.