Examination Tables Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth during the Forecast Period

With a growing load on the healthcare sector and consequently on the healthcare practitioners, the hospitals are looking for ways constantly to improve the working conditions of the doctors, nurses and other treatment staff. Hence, in order to avoid problems like back pain in doctors and nurses, ergonomically designed patient examination tables are used that are safe, flexible and reliable. Examination tables are used to give support to the patients during a medical examination. Examination tables are equipped with a hydraulic device or an electric motor so that the table can transform from a fully reclined position to a straight seated position so that to facilitate the examination of the patient by the doctor. Rise in the number of chronic diseases, rise in the number of old age patients and increasing healthcare spending are some of the major factors contributing to the progress of the examination tables market.

The global examination tables market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 440 Mn in the year 2022 and display a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Examination Tables Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the special examination table segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 150 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The special examination table segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the ASCs end user segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 100 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ASCs end user segment is forecasted to account for more than one-fourth of the total revenue share of the end user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the powered source type segment is slated to reach a value of about US$ 140 Mn in 2022. The powered source type segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the strips powered source type segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the Germany examination tables market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of less than 5.0% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the examination tables market like ADDvise Group AB, Narang Medical Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Skytron Corporation, Hamilton Medical AG, Allengers Medical Systems Limited and United Metal Fabricators, Inc.