Farm (Agricultural) Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Agricultural or farm equipment cover a broad range of machines and tools which help the farmers to carry out various processes required to enhance the output as well as the quality of crops. Based on their characteristics, agricultural equipment can be divided into two types: farmstead equipment and field equipment. The farmstead equipment are the ones which are generally used in a stationary manner, for example the grain augers and cotton gins. The category of farm field equipment includes mobile or portable instruments, for example tractors, attachments and others. On the basis of the operations performed, agricultural equipment can be classified into seven categories; farm tractors, primary tillage machine, secondary tillage machine, sowing and planting machines, harvesting & threshing machines, crop processing machines, hay making equipment.

Trends suggest that the market growth potential lies majorly in developing regions such as China, India and Brazil. These are the potential targets for the industry due to lower market penetration, rising incomes, rising population, progressive government policies and market saturation in developed countries.

Several factors such as declining agricultural workforce, declining global arable land, increasing global grain production, coupled with continuous replacement demand from developed regions, easy credit availability in developing countries and rising population are the primary growth drivers of the market. However, fluctuating weather conditions, changing government policies and dynamic economic conditions pose a threat to market growth.

The report “Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the Asia-Pacific, North America and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Deere & Company, CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation and Alamo Group Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global farm equipment market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Farm Equipment

1.2 Farm Equipment by Operations

1.3 Categories of Equipment in Agriculture Value Chain

2. Global Farm Equipment Market

2.1 Global Farm Equipment Market by Value

2.2 Global Farm Equipment Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Farm Equipment Market by Type

2.3.1 Global Tractor Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Tractor Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Farm Equipment (ex. Tractors) Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Farm Equipment (ex. Tractors) Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Farm Equipment Market Share by Region

3. Regional Markets

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Farm Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Indian Tractor Market by Volume

3.1.3 Indian Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.4 Indian Tiller Market by Volume

3.1.5 Indian Tiller Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.6 Russia Farm Equipment Market by Volume

3.2 North America

3.2.1 North America Farm Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 North America Tractor Market by Volume

3.2.3 North America Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.4 The US Tractor Market by Volume

3.2.5 The US Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.6 The US Tractor Market Volume by Horsepower (HP)

3.2.7 The US under 40 HP Tractor Market by Volume

3.2.8 The US under 40 HP Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.9 The US 40 & Under 100 HP Tractor Market by Volume

3.2.10 The US 40 & Under 100 HP Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.11 The US 100 & Above HP Tractor Market by Volume

3.2.12 The US 100 & Above HP Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.13 Canada Tractor Market by Volume

3.2.14 Canada Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.2.15 Canada Tractor Market by Segments

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Farm Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 The UK Farm Equipment Market Volume Share by Type

3.3.3 The UK Tractor Market by Volume

3.3.4 The UK Tractor Market Forecast by Volume

3.3.5 Germany Farm Equipment Market by Value

3.3.6 Germany Farm Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Germany Farm Equipment Production Share by Equipment Type

3.3.8 Germany Farm Equipment Production – Exports Vs Domestic

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Declining Agricultural Workforce

4.1.2 Declining Global Arable Land

4.1.3 Rising Global Population

4.1.4 Increasing Global Grain Production

4.1.5 Continuous Replacement Demand from Developed Countries

4.1.6 Easy Credit and Subsidies Availability in Developing Markets

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Lower Tractor Penetration in Developing Countries

4.2.2 Increased Focus on Farm Mechanization

4.2.3 Moderate Replacement Demand

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuating Weather Conditions

4.3.2 Changing Government Policies

4.3.3 Dynamic Economic Environment

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Farm Equipment Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 North America

5.2.1 The US Tractor Market Share by Company (Under 40 HP)

5.2.2 The US Tractor Market Share by Company (40 & Under 100 HP)

5.2.3 The US Tractor Market Share by Company (100 HP & Above)

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Indian Tractor Market Share by Company (Under 30 HP)

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Deere & Company

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 CNH Industrial N.V.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 AGCO Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Alamo Group Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of Agricultural Equipment

Types of Agricultural Equipment by Operation

Agriculture Value Chain and Corresponding Equipment

Global Farm Equipment Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Farm Equipment Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Farm Equipment Market by Type (2015)

Global Tractor Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Tractor Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Farm Equipment (ex. Tractors) Market by Value (2011-2015)

Global Farm Equipment (ex. Tractors) Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Farm Equipment Market Share by Region (2015)

Continued…

