Fiber Optic Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Size, Trends, Aftermarket, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Fiber Optic market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The diverse purposes of fiber optics have increased the scope of development of the market. Market concentrated reports associated with the semiconductors and electronics industry amid others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The fiber optic market is anticipated to earn revenues worth USD 6 billion approximately by 2023 while developing with a CAGR of 10 percent during the forecast period.

Fiber optics have increased their importance in the past few years due to growing penetration of services that require fiber optic cables. Applications such as biomedical sensing and endoscopic imaging applications in the healthcare sector are among the chief factors proving to be beneficial to the expansion of the market. High bandwidth communication for long distance through the use of optical cables is adding to the development of the market in the forecast period. The rise in information communication levels has further incentivized growth which is expected to motivate the market’s growth by 2023.

Major Key Players

Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.)

Ofs Fitel, Llc (U.S.)

Prysmian Spa (Italy)

Infinera Corporation (U.S.)

Corning INC. (U.S.)

AFC Group (Australia)

Molex Incorporated (U.S.)

Anixter International (U.S)

Luna (U.S.)

Avantes (U.S)

Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany)

Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.

L-com.com (U.S.)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Extron Electronics (U.S.)

Competitive Analysis

The skilled management in the companies functioning in the market are making business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The market development by competitors encompasses strong risk management strategies which will positively influence the market. The contenders in the market are also leveraging their competitive advantages to secure their growth in the market. The competitors in the market are determinedly trying to launch leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The competitors in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The key trends and players have established a positive tone for development. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive background of the market.

Industry Updates:

NASA and Made In Space have demonstrated the merits of manufacturing fiber optic filaments in microgravity. ZBLAN is the fiber optic material that is chosen for this demonstration.

Reliance Jio (India) has started the registration for optical fiber based fixed-line broadband service. It has claimed to offer download speed of one gigabit per second through this service.

Market Segmentation:

The global fiber optics market has been segmented on the basis of components, optical fiber type, application and end-users. Based on components, the fiber optic market is segmented into connectors, couplers, transmitters & receivers, amplifiers and others. Based on optical fiber type, the fiber optic market is segmented into single mode, multiple mode and plastic mode. Based on application, the fiber optic market is segmented into fiber optic lighting, CATV, security, sensors, and others. Based on end-users, the fiber optic market is segmented into telecom & broadband, military, aerospace, utilities and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of fiber optic market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (U.S, Mexico, Canada), Europe (U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The fiber optic market in this region has a huge demand due to optic fibers use glass which is widely used for transmitting light over long distances, which is propelling the growth of fiber optics market. The fiber optic market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for fiber optic market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

