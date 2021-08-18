Fiberscopes Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Fiberscope, a type of a remote visual inspection device, is a flexible fiber optic bundle with an eyepiece at one end and lens on the other. Fiberscopes are used for exploring inaccessible areas. Fiberscopes are used when reaching the inspected area includes bending around corners or going further than a rigid scope can reach. Fiberscopes are available with probes of different functionalities, lengths, and diameters that feature a tip, which is usually articulated in two or four directions for extra maneuverability. A fiberscope can be inserted into the item without destroying or disassembling it.

A fiberscope consists of components such as intelligible fiber optic image guide, fiber optic light guide, relay lens at one end and an objective lens at the other, and light source to illuminate the target being inspected. Typical specifications of fiberscope include diameter of 0.35 to 10.0mm, length of 15m, tip articulation with 2 or 4 way tip articulation, and Sheathing of tungsten, stainless steel, nylon, Teflon or polyimide.

Increase in usage of fiberscopes in minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to drive the fiberscopes market during the forecast period. Rise in preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to boost the demand for fiberscopes during the forecast period. Advancement in hysteroscopes is also anticipated to drive the market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of fiber optic networks is expected to hamper the market growth. Growth in usage of hysteroscopes in ambulatory surgical centers is the current trend in the fiberscopes market.

Based on application, the global fiberscopes market can be divided into arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, colonoscopy, cystoscopy, enteroscopy, hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, laryngoscopy, mediastinoscopy, and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. Among these, the endoscopy segment is estimated to account for large share of the market due to its advantages such as low risk of infection and blood loss.

In terms of end-user, the global fiberscopes market can be split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to constitute major share of the fiberscopes market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in trend of minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on geography, the global fiberscopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for key share of the global fiberscopes market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Adoption of novel technologies is faster in the U.S. and countries in Europe; therefore, North America and Europe are anticipated to hold major share of the global fiberscopes market during the forecast period. Application of minimally invasive procedures results in minimal scarring and offers improved outcomes. Patients usually prefer minimally invasive procedures over other traditional procedures largely due to the shorter operating times. This drives the need for flexible endoscopes, which are widely used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for disease diagnosis and treatment. Consequently, the demand for fiberscopes also increases that allows flexible insertion. The usage of fiberscopes is higher in North America and Europe than in other regions owing to the prevalence of advanced health care infrastructure. Adoption of fiberscopes is also likely to increase in Asia Pacific in the near future. This is projected to drive the fiberscopes market in the region.

Manufacturers are focusing on HD fiberscopes, as these provide high-quality images when used with compatible processors. For instance, Olympus offers CYF-VH cysto-nephro videoscope with narrow-band imaging technology that provides high-quality HD images in comparison to conventional flexible endoscopes. Major players operating in the fiberscopes market include Edmund Optics Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen, Optomic, orlvision GmbH, Maxerendoscopy, Stryker Corporation, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Rudolf Riester GmbH.

