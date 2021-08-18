Flavoured Yogurts Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on Flavoured Yogurts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flavoured Yogurts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Mills

Nestle SA

Danone

Kraft Foods Group

Yakult Honsha

Ultima Foods

Chobani, LLC

Sodiaal

Muller UK & Ireland Group

Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods

Parmalat S.p.A

Juhayna Food Industries

Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd

Chi Limited

Brookside Dairy Limited

Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited

Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Jesa Farm Dairy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Set Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Drinking Yogurt

Strained/Greek Yogurt

Other

Segment by Application

Hyper/Super Market

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Flavoured Yogurts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flavoured Yogurts

1.2 Flavoured Yogurts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flavoured Yogurts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Set Yogurt

1.2.3 Frozen Yogurt

1.2.4 Drinking Yogurt

1.2.5 Strained/Greek Yogurt

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Flavoured Yogurts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flavoured Yogurts Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hyper/Super Market

1.3.3 Retail Stores

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Online Stores

1.3 Global Flavoured Yogurts Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Flavoured Yogurts Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Flavoured Yogurts Market Size

1.4.1 Global Flavoured Yogurts Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Flavoured Yogurts Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flavoured Yogurts Business

7.1 General Mills

7.1.1 General Mills Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 General Mills Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nestle SA

7.2.1 Nestle SA Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nestle SA Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Danone

7.3.1 Danone Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Danone Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kraft Foods Group

7.4.1 Kraft Foods Group Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kraft Foods Group Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Yakult Honsha

7.5.1 Yakult Honsha Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Yakult Honsha Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ultima Foods

7.6.1 Ultima Foods Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ultima Foods Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chobani, LLC

7.7.1 Chobani, LLC Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chobani, LLC Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sodiaal

7.8.1 Sodiaal Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sodiaal Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Muller UK & Ireland Group

7.9.1 Muller UK & Ireland Group Flavoured Yogurts Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Flavoured Yogurts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Muller UK & Ireland Group Flavoured Yogurts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

