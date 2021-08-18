Game Engine Market CAGR will grow at 9.2% with Market Size US$ 4585 million till 2028

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Game Engine Market Application, Types and Global Key Players Market Size, Growth Forecasts to 2028” new report to its research database.

The global Game Engine market was valued at 1741 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4585 million USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Game Engine from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors.

It covers the sales revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Game Engine market.

Leading players of Game Engine including:

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve Corporation

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio Corp

Garage Games

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

3D Game Engine

5D Game Engine

2D Game Engine

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America

—-United States

—-Canada

—-Mexico

Europe

—-Germany

—-UK

—-France

—-Italy

—-Spain

—-Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

—-China

—-Japan

—-India

—-Korea

—-Southeast Asia

—-Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

—-Brazil

—-Argentina

—-Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

—-South Africa

—-UAE

—-Rest of Middle East and Africa

