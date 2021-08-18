Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market 2025: Top Key Players Geotech Systems Limited., Wall Tag Pte Ltd

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market: Introduction

Geosynthetic clay liners are composites that consist of two layers of geotextiles which enclose a layer of sodium bentonite. The Sodium bentonite layer exhibits various beneficial properties, such as low permeability, and acts as a natural sealant. The sodium bentonite layer is needle punched to increase its shear strength. Geotextile materials exhibit long-lasting resistance against physical and chemical harsh conditions and sodium bentonite acts as an effective hydraulic sealant. Owing to these properties, geosynthetic clay liners are commonly used as a composite landfill material and in other contaminant systems. They find applications in lining systems of construction, mining, upstream oil & gas exploration sites, etc. They are also the preferred lining material in canals, wetlands, etc. Earlier, composite clay liners were used as a lining material. However, nowadays, geosynthetic clay liners are the preferred alternatives to conventional compact clay liners as they require bentonite in much lesser amount. Also, geosynthetic clay liners offer better hydraulic performance, enhanced resistance to variable weather conditions and are also easy to install. The Geosynthetic clay liners market is estimated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period owing to the current growth in the mining industry and growing demand for geosynthetic clay liners for other applications.

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market: Dynamics

Various properties of geosynthetic clay liners, such as self-sealing and high resistance against physical & chemical atrocities, make them a preferred choice as a landfill material. They also find many applications in mining sites, canals, wetlands, stormwater impoundments, highway & civil construction, etc. Geosynthetic clay liners also used as a secondary contaminant and in waste water treatment. Ongoing infrastructural developments in developing countries is a major factor which may positively impact the demand for geosynthetic clay liners market. Also, growth in mining activity in countries, such as Australia, Latin American and Africa, will boost the demand for geosynthetic clay liners. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding safe disposing and waste water treatment methods is also expected to drive the global geosynthetic clay liners market over the forecast period.

Geosynthetic clay liners consist of geotextiles and sodium bentonite. Clogging begins to occur in the geotextile material over a certain period of time and often becomes a challenge for end use industries. It is one of the factors which may hinder the growth of geosynthetic clay liners over the forecast period. Fluctuating prices of raw materials is another key factor which may act as an impediment to the estimated growth of the geosynthetic clay liners market over the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding adoption of environment-friendly products has led to the development of eco-friendly products in the geosynthetic clay liners market, which is also one of the ongoing key trends in the geosythetic clay liners market.

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market: Segmentation

Geosynthetic clay liners market can be segmented on the basis of application. On application basis, the geosynthetic clay liners market can be segmented into landfill, energy, water treatment, contaminants, construction and others.

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global geosnthetic clay liners market over the forecast period. Rising construction activity along with significant infrastructural investments in many countries of the region, including China and India, is anticipated to spur growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding safe disposing practices is another a key factor expected to promote the rise in demand. Positive outlook for the mining industry in countries, such as Australia and China, is also anticipated to boost the demand for geosynthetic clay liners over the forecast period. The growth in upstream exploration of shale gas & oil is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities in North America. Europe is anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Significant growth in infrastructural investments in Latin America is estimated to create growth avenues for geosynthetic clay liners market. Increasing awareness regarding safe mining practices and the growth in construction activity is anticipated to create high growth opportunities in Africa and Middle East.

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market: Key Participants

