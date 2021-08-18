Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Rubber molded components is a rubber product used in the automotive industry. In the manufacturing process, rubber molded components need to use the mold.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the developed industrial developed countries the automotive rubber molded components industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But developed companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive rubber molded components production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. In the past 20 years, the industry continued to shift to China. China is the world’s largest consumer and producer countries. Some Japanese companies are shifting the industry to Southeast Asia.

With the steady development of the automotive industry, automotive rubber molded components industry is also growing. In this industry, the global leader is Japan’s NOK. Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg and other companies are the major players in this industry. As Japan, Germany and the US auto industry is highly developed. Companies in these regions are also at the top of the industry. China, South Korea and other countries of the enterprise is in the second level.

In light of the growing demand for fuel-efficient and less polluting vehicles, the market for lightweight automotive components of higher durability is on the rise. Growing automotive emissions have resulted in pressure on the automakers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles. These stringent standards set by the regulatory authorities are expected to significantly drive the market for lightweight materials such as rubber-molded components in the automotive sector. Rubber components, if used in place of conventional metal or plastic structures, are expected to impact the weight of the automobile to quite an extent. Further, global automotive sales and production have crossed the pre-recession levels and are on the verge of substantial growth. This growing automotive industry is expected to trigger the demand for rubber-molded components globally. However, on the downside, crunch in raw materials and swinging raw material prices are expected to act as friction factors for the market growth.

The worldwide market for Automotive Rubber Molded Components is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 124100 million US$ in 2024, from 122200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Rubber Molded Components in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NOK

Federal-Mogul

Freudenberg

Dana

SKF

Parker Hannifin

Elringklinger

Hutchinson Seal

Trelleborg

TKS Sealing

Oufu Sealing

Star Group

Duke Seals

Gates

Saint Gobain

Timken

MFC SEALING

Jingzhong Rubber

Corteco Ishino

NAK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

O-rings

Oil Seal Products

Damping Products

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Rubber Molded Components Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Rubber Molded Components, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Rubber Molded Components, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Rubber Molded Components, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Automotive Rubber Molded Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Rubber Molded Components sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

