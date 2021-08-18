Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2019 by Type, Service Providers, Application, Distribution Channel, Trends and Business Opportunities till 2023

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the market is divided into advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others (password management, data aggregation, and registration). The industry verticals adopting consumer IAM solutions are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy & utilities, public sector, and others (media & entertainment, education, and manufacturing).

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Identity and Access Management market will register a 15.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21900 million by 2023, from US$ 9250 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Consumer Identity and Access Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Onegini

TransUnion

Ping Identity Corporation

Gigya, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Okta, Inc

Experian PLC

Janrain, Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

Traxion Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

MorphoTrust USA

GB Group Plc

ID Analytics, Inc.

Aware Inc.

Equifax Inc

This study considers the Consumer Identity and Access Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Consumer Identity and Access Management market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Consumer Identity and Access Management market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

