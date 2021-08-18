Global Drug Discovery Services Market 2019 Research Analysis, Trends, High Demand, Key Insights, Industry Size, Share and Future Growth Opportunity till 2023

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Drug Discovery Alliances is in the business of providing solutions to pharmaceutical companies by providing a wide range of contract and consulting services for driving drug candidate programs from research through development to commercialization both economically and efficiently.

According to this study, over the next five years the Drug Discovery Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Drug Discovery Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drug Discovery Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Albany Molecular Research Inc (AMRI) (US)

Charles River Laboratories International (US)

Evotec (Germany)

GenScript (US)

Covance (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) (US)

Jubilant Biosys (India)

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck (Germany)

Piramal Enterprises (India)

Advinus Therapeutics (India)

This study considers the Drug Discovery Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Small Molecules

Biologics

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Medicinal Chemistry

Biology Services

DMPK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Drug Discovery Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Drug Discovery Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Drug Discovery Services by Players

4 Drug Discovery Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Drug Discovery Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Albany Molecular Research Inc (AMRI) (US)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Drug Discovery Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Albany Molecular Research Inc (AMRI) (US) Drug Discovery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Albany Molecular Research Inc (AMRI) (US) News

11.2 Charles River Laboratories International (US)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Drug Discovery Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Charles River Laboratories International (US) Drug Discovery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Charles River Laboratories International (US) News

11.3 Evotec (Germany)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Drug Discovery Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Evotec (Germany) Drug Discovery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Evotec (Germany) News

11.4 GenScript (US)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Drug Discovery Services Product Offered

11.4.3 GenScript (US) Drug Discovery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 GenScript (US) News

11.5 Covance (US)

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Drug Discovery Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Covance (US) Drug Discovery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Covance (US) News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

