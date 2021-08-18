Global Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 117 pages with table and figures in it.

Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides which contain elemental sulphur. Elemental sulphur is one of the oldest fungicides and pesticides. Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides are common fungicides for grapes, strawberry, many vegetables and several other crops.

Scope of the Report:

Elemental sulphur based pesticides industry has high technology barrier and is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world elemental sulphur based pesticides industry. The main market players are Syngenta, BASF, Bayer Garden, Adama, Sulphur Mills and Nufarm. The poduction of elemental sulphur based pesticides will increase to 9377 MT in 2017 from 7459 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 4.69%. Global elemental sulphur based pesticides capacity utilization rate remained at around 81.62% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption market of elemental sulphur based pesticides increases with application field growth. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 57.40% of the global consumption volume in total.

The major raw materials for elemental sulphur based pesticides are sulphur and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of elemental sulphur based pesticides. The production cost of elemental sulphur based pesticides is also an important factor which could impact the price of elemental sulphur based pesticides. The elemental sulphur based pesticides manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 80 million US$ in 2024, from 80 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Syngenta

BASF

Bayer Garden

Adama

Sulphur Mills

Nufarm

UPL

DuPont

Headland Agrochemicals

Arysta Lifescience

Jaishil Sulphur and Chemical Industries

Bonide

Heibei Shuangji

Shanxi Luhai

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dispersion

Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turfs and Ornamentals

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

