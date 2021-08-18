Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global N-Bromosuccinimide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) is a chemical reagent which is used in radical substitution and electrophilic addition reactions in organic chemistry. NBS can be considered a convenient source of cationic bromine. N-Bromo Succinamide (NBS) is a popular bromination reagent. It is a versatile source of bromine for reactions such as electrophilic additions and radical substitution.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of N-Bromosuccinimide are concentrated in Suru Chemicalï¼Œ Halides Chemicalsï¼Œ Nantong Jianruï¼Œ Nanjing TianNing Chemical, etc. Suru Chemical is the world leader, holding 15.15% production market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, N-Bromosuccinimide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of N-Bromosuccinimide is estimated to be 2966 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for N-Bromosuccinimide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the N-Bromosuccinimide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Suru Chemical

Halides Chemicals

Nantong Jianru

Nanjing TianNing Chemical

Kente Catalysts

Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical

Purecha Group

Zhejiang Deqing Yinyuan Biotechnology

Nikakem Products

Jiangxi Dasuo Chemical

Guannan East Chemical

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 99%

Content 98%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pesticides Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe N-Bromosuccinimide product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of N-Bromosuccinimide, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of N-Bromosuccinimide in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of N-Bromosuccinimide in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the N-Bromosuccinimide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the N-Bromosuccinimide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, N-Bromosuccinimide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-Bromosuccinimide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

