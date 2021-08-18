Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2019-2024

An ocean freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Ocean freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

Scope of the Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Report

This report studies the Ocean Freight Forwarding market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ocean Freight Forwarding market by product type and applications/end industries.

The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 10% in 2016. The next is DHL Group and DB Schenker Logistics.

There are mainly three type service of ocean freight forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

The global Ocean Freight Forwarding market is valued at 99800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 141300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ocean Freight Forwarding.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Manufacturers

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Type

LCL

FCL

Others

Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

