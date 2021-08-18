Global Savory Yogurt Foods Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global Savory Yogurt Foods Market can expect a robust growth during the forecast period (2016-2027), asserts Market Research Future in a well-detailed report consisting chief drivers and segments that would help in determining factors for the future market. Its being gluten-free and vegetarian can act as its market driver, along with other factors such as its health benefits.

On the downside, its high cost can prove to be market deterrent in the coming years, but manufacturers are trying hard to lure in more customer by constantly introducing latest technologies to offer a wider range of product flavors.

A rapid transformation in lifestyle and increasing disposable income have marked a significant shift in eating habit. Savory yogurt foods are a product of this change, however, unlike many, it has health benefits. Upheaval in eating habit has helped in the incorporation of technology that has revolutionized ready-to-go concept by improving packaging industry. But what it often lacks is the nutritional quality or health benefits. Going against the flow, the savory yogurts not only enhances the taste, but it also impacts health with anti-inflammatory properties. Made from locally sourced milk, probiotic cultures, and sea salt, these yogurts are rich in protein.

Competitive Market:

The market is ever-expanding with major players investing much time in developing fruitful strategies and in implementing them. These strategies mostly include mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and other ways of helping the market grow. For instance, Nestle India is planning ta take over Healthcare Nutrition Business of Specialty Foods. Lactalis, on the other hand, is planning to buy siggi’s to grow their business further.

Prominent players profiled in Savory yogurt foods are as Blue Hill Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), AMUL (India), Chobani LLC (U.S), Noosa (U.S.), Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.), The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation (U.S.), Fage International S.A. (Luxembourg), and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the global savory yogurt foods market spans across namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is currently dominating the market with substantial market share, and the region is getting enough tailwind to retain its position further in coming years. The regional growth can be attributed to the U.S. which has a huge market and generating massive revenues. Europe, too, has a huge market for the savory yogurt foods but the APAC is the fastest growing region and countries such as India, China, and Japan are going to register considerable growth for the regional savory yogurt foods market. Health awareness in the region is experiencing a rise, and food preference is also witnessing an inclination towards such hassle-free foods.

Industry Trend:

Chobani is geared up to roll out low sugar, high protein Greek yogurts that would have flavors such as Alphonso Mango and Monterey Strawberry. The product is the result of an observation regarding consumer preference. It has been observed that products such as Icelandic yogurt (skyr) that are low on sugar are getting more popular with the consumers. Yoplait has also followed the trend by introducing a new line of less sweet products. These new launches could boost the savory yogurt foods market further.

Increasing awareness regarding plant-based diets is bringing in innovations which are helping manufacturers in launching a new line of products. Among the latest plant-based flavors, pili nuts, peas, bananas, macadamia nuts, and pecans are results of such technological implementation. Such technical influence can always ensure favorable growth for the savory yogurt foods market.

Segmentation:

The global savory yogurt foods market can be segmented by product and type.

By product, the global savory yogurt foods market includes drinks, fruit-flavored foods, desserts, and others.

Type-wise, the savory yogurt foods market consists strained, unstrained, flavored, low fat and full fat yogurts.

