Global Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing Market 2019, by Function, Trends, Consultants, International Statistics, Demand Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2023
Global Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms and websites to promote a product or service. Although the terms e-marketing and digital marketing are still dominant in academia, social media marketing is becoming more popular for both practitioners and researchers.
According to this study, over the next five years the Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
LinkedIn
Google Edition
Twitter
Instagram
Snapchat
WeiBo
Tencent
LINE
Kakao Talk
MoMo
Microsoft
This study considers the Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Social Advertising
Social Media Marketing
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Social Media Platforms
Websites
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Social Advertising and Social Media Marketing market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
