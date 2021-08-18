Global Stretch Socks Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Stretch Socks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Stretch socks are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Stretch socks can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing compression socks or compression stockings even if they have not recently undergone sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins.

Scope of the Report:

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of stretch socks. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of stretch socks, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the stretch socks industry in some extent.

Stretch socks can be classified into two types: gradient Socks and anti-embolism Socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 72.31% of the total sale amount.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of stretch socks will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.

The worldwide market for Stretch Socks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2024, from 1470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Stretch Socks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sigvaris

Medi

BSN Medical

Medtronic(Covidien)

Juzo

3M

Company seven

Bauerfeind AG

Thuasne Corporate

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Zhende Medical Group

Maizi

TOKO

Okamoto Corporation

Zhejiang Sameri

MD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Stretch Socks market.

Chapter 1, to describe Stretch Socks Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Stretch Socks, with sales, revenue, and price of Stretch Socks, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Stretch Socks, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Stretch Socks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stretch Socks sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

