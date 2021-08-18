Global Submersible Motors Market CAGR will grow at 3.37% with Market Size $2139 million till 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Submersible Motors Market Application, Types and Global Key Players Market Size, Growth Forecasts to 2025” new report to its research database.

The global Submersible Motors market was valued at $1695 million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $2139 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.37% between 2018 and 2025.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Submersible Motors from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the Consumption volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Submersible Motors market.

This report mainly focuses on the Submersible Motors market. A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

The global Submersible Motors market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Submersible Motors is relatively higher than some motor equipment. Some enterprises are well known for the wonderful performance of their Submersible Motors and related services. The leading players Franklin Electric, Grundfos, Flowserve, Faradyne Motors are remarkable in the global Submersible Motors industry because of their market share and technology status of Submersible Motors.

Leading players of Submersible Motors including:

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Flowserve

Faradyne Motors

Andritz Group

General Electric

Shakti Pumps

Pedrollo

Sumoto

Lubi Pumps

Baldor Electric

Hitachi

Ingeteam

Caprari

Aote Pump

Zhenda Pump

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single-Phase Motor

Three-Phase Motor

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America

—-United States

—-Canada

—-Mexico

Europe

—-Germany

—-UK

—-France

—-Italy

—-Russia

—-Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

—-China

—-Japan

—-India

—-Korea

—-Southeast Asia

—-Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

—-Brazil

—-Argentina

—-Colombia

—-Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

—-South Africa

—-Saudi Arabia

—-UAE

—-Rest of Middle East and Africa

