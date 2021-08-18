Global Teleshopping Market 2019 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Teleshopping market for 2018-2023.

Teleshopping is way of selling product through television advertisements that gives complete description of the product, and also provides contact details for the customer to place their orders.

The country’s teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US

Teleshopping market in India grew significantly over the past few years owing to, increasing disposable income, ease of shopping, rising television penetration in the country. Moreover, increasing offerings by private label brands at affordable prices, growing discounts and offers, coupled with rising working population are other factors driving teleshopping market in India. In addition, improving standard of living, coupled with changing consumers tastes and preference from traditional way of shopping to new and innovative forms

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Teleshopping will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Teleshopping market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

QVC

HSN

EVINE Live

Shop LC

Jewelry Television

HomeShop18

Naaptol Online Shopping

TVC Skyshop

SHOP CJ Network

DEN Snapdeal TV Shop

HBN Network

Best Deal TV

Ace Teleshop

Telemart Shopping Network

Teleone Consumers Product

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Dedicated Channel

Infomercial

Segmentation by application:

Television

Internet

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

