Global Unified Communications as a Service Market 2019: By Service Types, Market Status, Industry Research Analysis, End User, Strategies and Forecasts 2023

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of “as a service” or “cloud” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications.

UCaaS is a cloud-based deployment model of unified communications (UC) technology such as enterprise audio and video conferencing, hosted VoIP, and cloud private branch exchange (PBX).

According to this study, over the next five years the Unified Communications as a Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Unified Communications as a Service business.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Unified Communications as a Service market for 2018-2023.

This study considers the Unified Communications as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown Data from 2013 to 2018; and forecast to 2023.

Single-Tenant

Multi-Tenant

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown Data from 2013 to 2018; and forecast to 2023.

Medical

Retail

Manufacturing

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Microsoft

Fuze

West Unified Communications Services

Mitel

Google

Avaya

Cisco

PanTerra Networks

Polycom

NEC

Voyant

AGC Network

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

1) To study and analyze the global Unified Communications as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

2) To understand the structure of Unified Communications as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

3) Focuses on the key global Unified Communications as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4) To analyze the Unified Communications as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5) To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6) To project the size of Unified Communications as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7) To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

8) To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

